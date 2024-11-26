ICC's Crucial Champions Trophy Showdown

The much-anticipated meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) board is set for November 29, where members will finalize the contentious schedule for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year.

This delay stems from India's reluctance to play matches in Pakistan due to longstanding political tensions. Since the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, India has ventured no further than neutral venues to face Pakistan.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pushes for a hybrid model, likely shifting their matches to the UAE, both the ICC's current and incoming leadership, including soon-to-be Chairman Jay Shah, aim to resolve the stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)