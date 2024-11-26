Left Menu

ICC's Crucial Champions Trophy Showdown

The International Cricket Council board is set to finalize the delayed schedule for the Champions Trophy, involving India and Pakistan. India's security concerns have led to a proposal for a hybrid model, scheduled as a topic in a virtual meeting prior to Jay Shah becoming ICC Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:34 IST
ICC's Crucial Champions Trophy Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The much-anticipated meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) board is set for November 29, where members will finalize the contentious schedule for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan next year.

This delay stems from India's reluctance to play matches in Pakistan due to longstanding political tensions. Since the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, India has ventured no further than neutral venues to face Pakistan.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pushes for a hybrid model, likely shifting their matches to the UAE, both the ICC's current and incoming leadership, including soon-to-be Chairman Jay Shah, aim to resolve the stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024