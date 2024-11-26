Left Menu

Historic Break in Asian Boxing Governance: A New Confederation Emerges

A new Asian boxing confederation supported by World Boxing aims to promote the sport continent-wide. The formation follows the mass resignation of ASBC officials after failing to break from the International Boxing Association. World Boxing seeks IOC recognition to secure boxing's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.

Updated: 26-11-2024 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant development for the sport, World Boxing has endorsed the creation of a new breakaway Asian boxing confederation, designed to enhance boxing's presence across Asia.

The move occurs after 25 out of 36 Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) federations chose not to depart from the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) to join World Boxing during an Extraordinary Congress in Bangkok. Consequently, ASBC leaders resigned.

Backing the efforts, World Boxing expressed on its official 'X' account gratitude toward Thailand's Pichai Chunhavajira for spearheading the initiative. This comes with the reminder of IOC's warning to omit boxing from the 2028 Olympics unless changes align with its governance standards.

