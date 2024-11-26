Legal Storm Around Olympiakos: Marinakis Faces Charges
Evangelos Marinakis, chairman of Olympiakos football club, along with board members, faces misdemeanour charges related to sports violence. The investigation follows a probe into the club's alleged links to hooliganism. Despite the charges, Marinakis and others involved deny any wrongdoing, maintaining their innocence as the legal process unfolds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:16 IST
- Country:
- Greece
In a developing legal confrontation, Evangelos Marinakis, chairman of Olympiakos football club, along with four board members, has been summoned by a Greek judge to answer misdemeanour charges tied to sports violence.
The case involves allegations of supporting a criminal organization linked to Olympiakos fans, which all accused parties refute. The probe stems from a tragic incident in December 2023 when a police officer was killed in fan-related clashes.
This case sheds light on broader issues of sports-related violence in Greece, with authorities seeking to combat such incidents through stringent legal measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strategic Partnerships: Greece Reaches Out to President-elect Trump
Unveiling the Secrets: Greece Declassifies Reports on 1974 Cyprus Coup
Greece at the Crossroads: Balancing Green Transition and Economic Competitiveness
Greece Eyes $2 Billion Missile Defense Collaboration with Israel
U.S. Approves $160 Million F-16 Support to Greece