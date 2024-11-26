Left Menu

Legal Storm Around Olympiakos: Marinakis Faces Charges

Evangelos Marinakis, chairman of Olympiakos football club, along with board members, faces misdemeanour charges related to sports violence. The investigation follows a probe into the club's alleged links to hooliganism. Despite the charges, Marinakis and others involved deny any wrongdoing, maintaining their innocence as the legal process unfolds.

Updated: 26-11-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a developing legal confrontation, Evangelos Marinakis, chairman of Olympiakos football club, along with four board members, has been summoned by a Greek judge to answer misdemeanour charges tied to sports violence.

The case involves allegations of supporting a criminal organization linked to Olympiakos fans, which all accused parties refute. The probe stems from a tragic incident in December 2023 when a police officer was killed in fan-related clashes.

This case sheds light on broader issues of sports-related violence in Greece, with authorities seeking to combat such incidents through stringent legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

