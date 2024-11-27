Virat Kohli's Perth Comeback: Subtle Stance Tweaks Lead to Test Century

In an impressive display of versatility and prowess, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged the strategic adjustments Virat Kohli made to his batting stance in the second innings of the Perth Test. These subtle changes enabled Kohli to neutralize the Australian bowling attack and rediscover his scoring touch, marking a significant comeback for the Indian cricket icon.

Kohli, who had faced challenging form across different formats recently, demonstrated his technical mastery by scoring his 30th Test century. His first hundred since July 2023 came amidst mounting skepticism about his spot in the team, backed by doubts raised about his effectiveness on spinning tracks.

Former cricketers like Matthew Hayden lauded Kohli's tactical shift to a more upright stance on Perth's bouncier pitches. Kohli's transformation led to decisive play against Australia, proving crucial to his resurgence. Sunil Gavaskar compared Kohli's brief dip in form to periods experienced by tennis legends such as Federer and Nadal, underlining the high expectations placed on elite athletes.

