Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Perth Comeback: Subtle Stance Tweaks Lead to Test Century

Sunil Gavaskar highlights how small technical adjustments in Virat Kohli's batting stance during the Perth Test allowed him to regain form and score his 30th Test century. Kohli's adaptation to Australia's bouncy pitches proved decisive, impressing cricket legends and silencing critics questioning his recent form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:47 IST
Virat Kohli's Perth Comeback: Subtle Stance Tweaks Lead to Test Century
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an impressive display of versatility and prowess, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged the strategic adjustments Virat Kohli made to his batting stance in the second innings of the Perth Test. These subtle changes enabled Kohli to neutralize the Australian bowling attack and rediscover his scoring touch, marking a significant comeback for the Indian cricket icon.

Kohli, who had faced challenging form across different formats recently, demonstrated his technical mastery by scoring his 30th Test century. His first hundred since July 2023 came amidst mounting skepticism about his spot in the team, backed by doubts raised about his effectiveness on spinning tracks.

Former cricketers like Matthew Hayden lauded Kohli's tactical shift to a more upright stance on Perth's bouncier pitches. Kohli's transformation led to decisive play against Australia, proving crucial to his resurgence. Sunil Gavaskar compared Kohli's brief dip in form to periods experienced by tennis legends such as Federer and Nadal, underlining the high expectations placed on elite athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024