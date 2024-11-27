Left Menu

Sri Lanka Takes Strategic Bowling Stance Against South Africa in WTC Battle

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa in the crucial first test in Durban, affecting the World Test Championship standings. Both teams are vying for a spot in the final. South Africa brings back Temba Bavuma from injury, while Sri Lanka opts for a balanced attack.

Updated: 27-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 12:57 IST
  • South Africa

In a pivotal encounter at Durban, Sri Lanka opted to bowl after winning the toss against South Africa in the first test on Wednesday. This match holds significant importance for both teams as it could influence their standings in the World Test Championship (WTC) race.

The weather predictions suggest rain on the first day, followed by brighter conditions. Sri Lanka, led by captain Dhananjaya de Silva, aims to exploit South Africa's unsteady batting lineup, having selected three seamers accompanied by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

South Africa, recovering from injuries with captain Temba Bavuma's return, formed a strong pace attack including Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. South Africa's focus rests on adapting to the pitch and weather challenges, hoping to secure a win to stay competitive for a WTC final position.

