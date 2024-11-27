Left Menu

Sports Shuffle: Records, Deals, and Dramas

This sports briefing highlights Blake Snell's contract with the Dodgers, a record-breaking attendance for the NWSL, and several dramatic wins and controversies in basketball and football. The report covers fines, legal disputes, and the rankings of major games and players across different leagues.

Updated: 27-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:28 IST
Sports Shuffle: Records, Deals, and Dramas
Blake Snell, the celebrated two-time Cy Young Award winner, is set to don the Dodgers' jersey after agreeing to a five-year contract worth $182 million. The announcement, made via Instagram, awaits a physical examination before becoming official, as reported by ESPN.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has celebrated a breakthrough year, shattering previous attendance records. An average of 11,250 fans per game in 2024 marked a six percent rise from the previous year, and total attendance hit two million for the first time, fuelled by the league's expansion.

Amidst the thrill of unexpected victories, Colorado shocked No. 2 UConn with a last-minute 73-72 win at the Maui Invitational. Drama continued off the field with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings facing significant fines, and Baker Mayfield filing a $12 million lawsuit against his father's company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

