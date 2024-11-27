Sports Shuffle: Records, Deals, and Dramas

Blake Snell, the celebrated two-time Cy Young Award winner, is set to don the Dodgers' jersey after agreeing to a five-year contract worth $182 million. The announcement, made via Instagram, awaits a physical examination before becoming official, as reported by ESPN.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has celebrated a breakthrough year, shattering previous attendance records. An average of 11,250 fans per game in 2024 marked a six percent rise from the previous year, and total attendance hit two million for the first time, fuelled by the league's expansion.

Amidst the thrill of unexpected victories, Colorado shocked No. 2 UConn with a last-minute 73-72 win at the Maui Invitational. Drama continued off the field with the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings facing significant fines, and Baker Mayfield filing a $12 million lawsuit against his father's company.

