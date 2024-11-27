Maria Verschoor: Pioneering Women's Hockey in India

Maria Verschoor, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and prominent Dutch hockey striker, has heralded the inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL) as a groundbreaking event for the sport. The competition introduces a unique blend of international players, creating a dynamic mix of styles and cultures, crucial for advancing women's hockey.

A passionate advocate for the sport's development, Verschoor emphasizes the league's potential to inspire young girls in India and worldwide. By showcasing their skills, players aim to set benchmarks and elevate women's hockey to new heights, garnering deserved recognition and support.

Verschoor eagerly anticipates her debut with the Soorma Hockey Club in the women's HIL. Reflecting on her earlier positive experiences in India during the FIH Pro League, she underscores the vibrant passion of Indian fans. With the league's expansion plans, Verschoor is optimistic about the bright future of women's hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)