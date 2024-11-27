Referee Under Fire: Allegations of Match-Fixing and Misconduct

Suspended Premier League referee David Coote finds himself at the center of another controversy. Coote is under investigation by the Football Association due to allegations that he was involved in discussing potential booking of a player with a fan ahead of a match.

According to The Sun, Coote conversed with a Leeds fan about booking player Ezgjan Alioski before a game against West Bromwich Albion in 2019. Post-match, Coote allegedly messaged the fan about the booking, expressing a hope he "backed as discussed." Coote denies any misconduct, emphasizing his adherence to integrity.

Coote's troubles began with a suspension on November 12, following a video displaying offensive comments and allegations of cocaine use during the European Championship. Investigations by the FA, PGMOL, and UEFA are ongoing, with a zero-tolerance policy on any breaches of the Integrity Code of Conduct.

