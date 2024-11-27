Left Menu

Bajrang Punia's Battle: Suspension Amidst Political Accusations

Indian wrestler and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia faces a four-year suspension for allegedly not providing a dope test sample. He accuses the suspension as politically motivated due to his involvement with the Congress Party and protests against a BJP politician. Punia claims expired testing kits were used.

Indian Olympian and wrestler Bajrang Punia has been handed a four-year suspension over his alleged refusal to take part in a doping test. The wrestler, known for securing a bronze medal in the Tokyo Games, believes the decision is a result of political vendetta carried out by the government.

Punia has accused the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) of using expired kits during a visit to collect samples at his residence. His rebuttals highlight a long-standing issue surrounding the trials which, according to Punia, have been controversial for over a year.

The suspension not only halts his wrestling career till 2028 but also affects any potential plans for coaching abroad. He claims the suspension would be lifted if he switches allegiance to the BJP, underlining his suspicion on political motives behind the penalty.

