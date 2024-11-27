Left Menu

Sebastian Coe Champions Innovation in Indian Sports Amid Cricket's Dominance

Sebastian Coe, World Athletics president, emphasizes that cricket, while dominant in India, shouldn't hinder other sports. He champions trailblazers like Neeraj Chopra to capture public interest. Coe met Indian leaders to discuss sports growth and encouraged India's bid for future global athletic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:25 IST
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe recognizes cricket's phenomenal status in India but insists it shouldn't overshadow other sports. He believes producing trailblazers like javelin star Neeraj Chopra could challenge cricket's dominance. Coe, a potential candidate for the upcoming IOC presidential elections, has visited India recently.

During his two-day trip, Coe met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to explore India's sports potential. Coe expressed confidence in India's ability to create world champions, driving public and broadcaster interest. He highlighted Chopra's success as vital in inspiring innovation across other sports.

Addressing India's aspirations to host the Olympics in 2036, Coe and Modi discussed the societal benefits of hosting significant events. Coe encouraged India's athletics federation to engage in international competitions, particularly as the World Athletics Ultimate Championship begins in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

