Left Menu

Ollie Robinson Called Up as England Wicketkeeper Replacement

Ollie Robinson joins the England squad for their test tour in New Zealand, stepping in as the wicketkeeper after Jordan Cox's injury. Robinson replaces Cox, who was set for his debut, after Jamie Smith's absence for personal reasons. Robinson, an uncapped player, will join before the second test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 04:27 IST
Ollie Robinson Called Up as England Wicketkeeper Replacement
Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson has been named as the replacement wicketkeeper for the England cricket squad on their three-test tour of New Zealand. This change comes after Jordan Cox, who was set to earn his first cap, fractured his thumb during a practice session.

Robinson, not to be mistaken for the England seamer with the same name, has a notable first-class cricket record, boasting 4,174 runs with an average of 37.36. His arrival in New Zealand is scheduled for Saturday, ahead of the second test in Wellington on December 6th.

Regular keeper Jamie Smith is absent from the tour, prioritizing personal commitments. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope temporarily took over the wicketkeeping duties during the initial stages of the tour in Christchurch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024