Ollie Robinson Called Up as England Wicketkeeper Replacement

Ollie Robinson has been named as the replacement wicketkeeper for the England cricket squad on their three-test tour of New Zealand. This change comes after Jordan Cox, who was set to earn his first cap, fractured his thumb during a practice session.

Robinson, not to be mistaken for the England seamer with the same name, has a notable first-class cricket record, boasting 4,174 runs with an average of 37.36. His arrival in New Zealand is scheduled for Saturday, ahead of the second test in Wellington on December 6th.

Regular keeper Jamie Smith is absent from the tour, prioritizing personal commitments. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope temporarily took over the wicketkeeping duties during the initial stages of the tour in Christchurch.

(With inputs from agencies.)