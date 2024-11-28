Silas Shines Against Stuttgart in Champions League Showdown
Silas, on loan at Red Star Belgrade from Stuttgart, scored a goal in a 5-1 Champions League win. He celebrated humbly, showing respect to his former team. The Red Star victory marked a strong comeback in the competition after previous losses. Silas was part of a 2021 scandal concerning his real identity.
- Country:
- Serbia
In a Champions League clash, Silas, loaned to Red Star Belgrade from Stuttgart, emerged as a key player with a goal in their 5-1 triumph. His modest celebration was a nod to his ties with the German club.
The victory marked Red Star's rejuvenated performance in the tournament, breaking a streak of four consecutive losses. The team's success came on the heels of Silas's crucial goal after trailing Stuttgart in the early minutes.
The 26-year-old forward previously made headlines due to a controversy involving his age and name, a situation attributed to his former agent. His commitment now underscores his growth since the tumultuous revelations of 2021.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women's Champions League Highlights: Goals Galore and Perfect Runs
IFC Provides $120M Loan to Tiendas Ara for Expansion of Green Distribution Centers in Colombia
PFC Board Declines High-Stakes Loan to Shapoorji Pallonji Group
COP29 Climate Finance Talks: Navigating New Goals amid Global Tensions
Elon Musk to Lead Government Efficiency Panel with Ambitious Goals