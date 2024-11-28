In a Champions League clash, Silas, loaned to Red Star Belgrade from Stuttgart, emerged as a key player with a goal in their 5-1 triumph. His modest celebration was a nod to his ties with the German club.

The victory marked Red Star's rejuvenated performance in the tournament, breaking a streak of four consecutive losses. The team's success came on the heels of Silas's crucial goal after trailing Stuttgart in the early minutes.

The 26-year-old forward previously made headlines due to a controversy involving his age and name, a situation attributed to his former agent. His commitment now underscores his growth since the tumultuous revelations of 2021.

