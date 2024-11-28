Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Himachal Pradesh for Denying Job to Kabaddi Gold Medallist

The Supreme Court criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's refusal to employ Asian Games gold medallist Pooja Thakur. Thakur was finally appointed as an excise and taxation officer after years of struggle. The court upheld a decision ensuring her employment and full benefits from her 2015 application date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:21 IST
Supreme Court Slams Himachal Pradesh for Denying Job to Kabaddi Gold Medallist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval of the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to deny employment to Pooja Thakur, an Asian Games gold medallist, under the sports quota.

During a hearing, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih remarked on the poor treatment of Thakur, who won a gold in the 2014 Asian Games and applied for a government job in 2015. The court emphasized the need for the state to adopt a pragmatic approach towards athletes.

The appeal by the Himachal Pradesh government was dismissed, upholding Thakur's appointment as an excise and taxation officer. This ruling grants her employment from the application date in 2015, with all applicable benefits and seniority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024