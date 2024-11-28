Supreme Court Slams Himachal Pradesh for Denying Job to Kabaddi Gold Medallist
The Supreme Court criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's refusal to employ Asian Games gold medallist Pooja Thakur. Thakur was finally appointed as an excise and taxation officer after years of struggle. The court upheld a decision ensuring her employment and full benefits from her 2015 application date.
The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval of the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to deny employment to Pooja Thakur, an Asian Games gold medallist, under the sports quota.
During a hearing, Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih remarked on the poor treatment of Thakur, who won a gold in the 2014 Asian Games and applied for a government job in 2015. The court emphasized the need for the state to adopt a pragmatic approach towards athletes.
The appeal by the Himachal Pradesh government was dismissed, upholding Thakur's appointment as an excise and taxation officer. This ruling grants her employment from the application date in 2015, with all applicable benefits and seniority.
