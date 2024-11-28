Left Menu

ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024: Showcasing the Future of Cricket in UAE

The ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 is set to begin on November 29 in the UAE, featuring young cricket talents from Asia. India leads with eight tournament wins, promising intense competition, especially in the anticipated India vs. Pakistan match. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the inaugural event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:01 IST
India with Under-19 Asia Cup title (Photo: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, slated to kick off on November 29 in the United Arab Emirates, specifically in Dubai and Sharjah. This prestigious tournament, organized by the Asian Cricket Council, has long been a platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills on an international stage.

India, a dominant force with eight wins in ten previous editions, heads into the tournament with a strong roster of young talent, highlighted by players like the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the experienced Ayush Mhatre. Adding intensity to the competition, the India vs. Pakistan match on November 30 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium promises to be a spectacle that fans are eagerly awaiting.

Sony Sports Network is all set to broadcast the ACC event for the first time, promising engaging coverage for fans. Rajesh Kaul, a key executive at Sony, emphasized their commitment to showcasing emerging talent. Meanwhile, Bangladesh enters as the defending champion after a resounding win in 2023. Other competing nations include Afghanistan, Nepal, Japan, and hosts, the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

