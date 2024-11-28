Left Menu

Frank Lampard Returns to Management with Coventry City

Frank Lampard, former Chelsea manager, has been appointed as the new coach of Coventry City in the second division. Lampard, 46, signed a 2.5-year contract, marking his return to coaching after being out of work since June. He previously managed Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:54 IST
Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea manager, has made a comeback to the world of soccer management by taking the reins at Coventry City, a club competing in the second division.

The 46-year-old agreed to a 2.5-year contract, with Coventry's owner Doug King commending Lampard for his insightful understanding of what it takes to achieve success at the top tiers of soccer.

Lampard, who has been unattached since June of last year, has held managerial roles at reputable clubs including Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County. His stint at Chelsea marked both immense talent and eventual dismissal, while his brief time at Everton was marked by a decisive role in preventing relegation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

