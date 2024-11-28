Frank Lampard Returns to Management with Coventry City

Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea manager, has made a comeback to the world of soccer management by taking the reins at Coventry City, a club competing in the second division.

The 46-year-old agreed to a 2.5-year contract, with Coventry's owner Doug King commending Lampard for his insightful understanding of what it takes to achieve success at the top tiers of soccer.

Lampard, who has been unattached since June of last year, has held managerial roles at reputable clubs including Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County. His stint at Chelsea marked both immense talent and eventual dismissal, while his brief time at Everton was marked by a decisive role in preventing relegation.

