Frank Lampard Returns to Management with Coventry City
Frank Lampard, former Chelsea manager, has been appointed as the new coach of Coventry City in the second division. Lampard, 46, signed a 2.5-year contract, marking his return to coaching after being out of work since June. He previously managed Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Frank Lampard, the former Chelsea manager, has made a comeback to the world of soccer management by taking the reins at Coventry City, a club competing in the second division.
The 46-year-old agreed to a 2.5-year contract, with Coventry's owner Doug King commending Lampard for his insightful understanding of what it takes to achieve success at the top tiers of soccer.
Lampard, who has been unattached since June of last year, has held managerial roles at reputable clubs including Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County. His stint at Chelsea marked both immense talent and eventual dismissal, while his brief time at Everton was marked by a decisive role in preventing relegation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ILO Regional Conference Tackles Need for New Social Contract Amid Economic and Technological Transformations
NBCC Secures Major Contracts: A Boost to Infrastructure Development
Monaco Grand Prix Extends F1 Legacy with New Contract
PIL Seeks Transparency: Contracts and Controversies in Arunachal Pradesh
Britain's Economic Shuffle: A Surprise Contraction