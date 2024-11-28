Left Menu

PCB Rejects Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy Amidst ICC Dispute

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected the Hybrid model proposed for the Champions Trophy and urged the ICC not to discuss it further. The PCB emphasized its opposition, calling for alternative solutions, and highlighted the need for clear directives from the BCCI regarding India's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:00 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has firmly rejected the Hybrid model for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, urging the International Cricket Council not to pursue this option during the board meeting scheduled for Friday. The PCB insists on exploring other arrangements due to India's refusal to play in Pakistan.

The crux of the PCB's argument is that the Hybrid model suggests preferential treatment towards India. Initially, Pakistan was open to this model only if it ensured reciprocal arrangements for future ICC events, including those hosted in India, through 2031.

Additionally, sources indicate that the PCB has requested the ICC to provide clarity on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s stance, specifically whether there is any written directive from the Indian government prohibiting the team's participation in Pakistan.

