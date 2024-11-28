Left Menu

High Stakes and Strategic Moves: Women's Premier League Auction Set for December 15

This year's Women's Premier League auction, set for December 15 in Bengaluru, will see franchises with increased budgets and notable players up for grabs. All franchises are strategizing with varying purse sizes as they aim to bolster their squads for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:59 IST
WPL Trophy (Photo: WPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction as franchises prepare to bolster their lineups for the upcoming season. Scheduled for December 15 in Bengaluru, the auction will witness teams operating with a budget of Rs 15 crore, an increase from last year's Rs 13.5 crore budget.

Fans can look forward to seeing top international players, including England's Heather Knight, New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu, and the West Indies' Deandra Dottin, poised for bidding. Among Indian players, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, and Veda Krishnamurthy headline the list of prominent talents up for grabs.

Teams are entering the auction with varying financial strategies. Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals will navigate the auction with a Rs 2.5 crore purse, while the Gujarat Giants, looking to rebuild after finishing last season at the bottom table, hold the largest budget with Rs 4.4 crore. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, having released seven players, will work with Rs 3.25 crore to restructure their squad. An intriguing move during the pre-season trade window involved England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge, transferred from UP Warriorz to RCB as the only player involved in an all-cash deal. Across all franchises, 71 players, including 25 overseas stars, have retained their positions, ensuring a stable core lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

