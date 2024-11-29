Shubman Gill Prepares for Pink-Ball Test in Canberra

In preparation for the pink-ball, day-night Test match at the Adelaide Oval against Australia, Indian batting prodigy Shubman Gill has returned to the practice nets in Canberra. The Indian squad is currently stationed in Canberra, ready to face the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball warm-up at Manuka Oval. This match aims to familiarize Indian players with the pink-ball nuances ahead of the crucial second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

India's emphatic 295-run victory in the first Test at Perth sets them in a strong position, leading 1-0 in the series. However, the specter of the 2021 Adelaide Test—where India was sensationally bowled out for 36 runs—looms over players and fans. This history underscores the potential challenges ahead. Gill, after recuperating from a thumb injury, displayed a formidable defense during net sessions, promising an impactful comeback in Adelaide.

At 25, Gill's potential participation in the Adelaide Test is eagerly awaited by fans. His previous heroics at The Gabba in 2021, where his 91-run contribution helped India clinch the series, remain vivid in memory. Gill's impressive career trajectory includes 259 runs across three Tests during the 2020-21 series with an average of 51.80 and a consistent performance in recent matches, scoring 806 runs in 10 matches this season.

Occupying the pivotal number three slot, Gill continues to showcase his prowess, having accumulated 926 runs in 14 matches at an average of 42.09. In another positive development, captain Rohit Sharma has arrived in Australia, resuming practice sessions after the birth of his second child. He is expected to participate in the Canberra warm-up against the Prime Minister's XI starting November 30, ahead of the Adelaide Test.

Meanwhile, India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has temporarily returned to India due to personal commitments. Despite his absence from the Canberra game, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assures his return before the crucial Adelaide Test, commencing on December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)