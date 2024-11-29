Left Menu

Queensland Premier Unveils New Review for Brisbane 2032 Olympic Stadium Plan

The newly-elected Queensland Premier, David Crisafulli, initiated a second review of the stadium options for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. An independent board will review venues, Athletes' Villages, and transport infrastructure, aiming for a 'bold plan' to ensure world-class facilities and a lasting legacy for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:47 IST
Los Angeles Olympics Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

The recently elected Queensland Premier, David Crisafulli, has announced a fresh review of the main stadium options for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. At the Future Brisbane event, he introduced the seven-member Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority, led by Stephen Conry, which will explore venue, infrastructure, and legacy plans.

This move follows Crisafulli's campaign promise for a resolution within 100 days of office. With a broad mandate, the board is tasked with developing a 'bold plan' to guarantee Brisbane hosts a prestigious Olympics, while considering cost-effective solutions as outlined by the International Olympic Committee's 'New Norms' efforts.

The review comes amidst ongoing debates on stadium costs and planned facilities, with past proposals for a new A$3.4 billion stadium being declined due to financial constraints. Crisafulli's vision includes refurbishing existing venues, potentially moving events outside Brisbane, to meet both Olympic standards and fiscal prudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

