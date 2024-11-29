Queensland Premier Unveils New Review for Brisbane 2032 Olympic Stadium Plan

The recently elected Queensland Premier, David Crisafulli, has announced a fresh review of the main stadium options for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. At the Future Brisbane event, he introduced the seven-member Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority, led by Stephen Conry, which will explore venue, infrastructure, and legacy plans.

This move follows Crisafulli's campaign promise for a resolution within 100 days of office. With a broad mandate, the board is tasked with developing a 'bold plan' to guarantee Brisbane hosts a prestigious Olympics, while considering cost-effective solutions as outlined by the International Olympic Committee's 'New Norms' efforts.

The review comes amidst ongoing debates on stadium costs and planned facilities, with past proposals for a new A$3.4 billion stadium being declined due to financial constraints. Crisafulli's vision includes refurbishing existing venues, potentially moving events outside Brisbane, to meet both Olympic standards and fiscal prudence.

