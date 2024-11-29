Left Menu

Simona Halep Questions Disparity in Tennis Doping Bans

Simona Halep expressed frustration over the inconsistencies in doping bans in tennis, questioning why Iga Swiatek received a shorter ban compared to her lengthy suspension. The ITIA defended its decisions, highlighting unintentional breaches, while the PTPA called for a transparent anti-doping system.

Updated: 29-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:56 IST
Simona Halep Questions Disparity in Tennis Doping Bans
Simona Halep

Simona Halep has raised concerns about the disparity in treatment of doping cases in tennis, comparing her prolonged suspension to a brief ban issued to world number two, Iga Swiatek. Halep, who faced suspension after two violations, was critical of the handling by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

The ITIA revealed that Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for trimetazidine, which the agency attributed to melatonin contamination. In contrast, Halep was initially banned for four years, later reduced to nine months, after alleged contamination from a licensed supplement.

The Professional Tennis Players Association has called for a more transparent and fair anti-doping system, while ITIA maintains that recent cases involve unintentional rule breaches rather than serious misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

