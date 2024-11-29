Shubman Gill's Fitness under Scrutiny as India Prepares for Pink-Ball Showdown

As India gears up for a pink-ball warm-up match against Australia's Prime Minister's XI, the fitness of batter Shubman Gill remains under scrutiny. India's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, revealed that while Gill has been batting comfortably in the nets after recovering from a thumb injury, a final fitness call rests on the team physios.

Team India is currently stationed in Canberra, where the two-day pink-ball fixture will take place at Manuka Oval, offering players a crucial opportunity to familiarize themselves with the pink ball's distinct characteristics ahead of the second Test in Adelaide. Despite interruptions in practice due to rain, players are keen on adapting to both the lacquer and color differences of the pink ball.

Reflecting on the forthcoming challenges, Nayar emphasized the importance of mindset over experience, expressing confidence in India's preparation despite Australia's extensive history with pink-ball Tests. The return of skipper Rohit Sharma has further lifted team spirits, providing both leadership and entertainment. India leads the series 1-0 after a dominant performance in Perth but remains cautious of the potential for an Australian resurgence.

