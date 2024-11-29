Left Menu

Tottenham's Unyielding Spirit: Ready to Conquer Premier Rivals

Tottenham Hotspur's manager, Ange Postecoglou, asserts his team's potential to defeat any Premier League rival. Despite Fulham defender Antonee Robinson's remarks, Postecoglou emphasizes Tottenham's growth and determination. Injuries challenge the squad, but confidence remains strong as they prepare for Fulham's difficult test.

Updated: 29-11-2024 17:59 IST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou insists his team is capable of overcoming any Premier League opponent, despite comments from Fulham player Antonee Robinson deeming Spurs not 'unbeatable.' The two London teams are set to clash this Sunday with Tottenham aiming to maintain their winning momentum.

Postecoglou dismisses Robinson's remarks, instead focusing on his team's recent advancements. He stated, "We're not unbeatable. No team is!" Highlighting the competitive nature of the league, he noted that even Liverpool has tasted defeat this year, asserting that on a good day, Tottenham can outperform any team.

Despite injury setbacks with key players like Wilson Odobert and Richarlison, Postecoglou remains optimistic. Fulham poses a formidable challenge under the leadership of Marco Silva, but Spurs are ready for battle. Tottenham sits in sixth place, showing promise in their pursuit of success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

