ICC Meeting Adjourned: Champions Trophy 2025 Fate Hangs in Balance

The International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed its critical meeting on the 2025 Champions Trophy to Saturday. Discussions were held amidst tensions as India upheld its stance against playing in Pakistan, while the host nation insisted on conducting the tournament entirely on its soil.

Sources confirm that the meeting on Friday included all members, with Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, also slated to participate. The ICC aims to mediate between both cricket boards to ensure a harmonious decision for the next year's tournament.

Pakistan's Geo News reports that the ICC has urged finding an agreeable solution swiftly, drawing inputs from both PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Historical political strains and scheduling complexities add urgency to reaching an equitable consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)