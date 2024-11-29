Left Menu

ICC Meeting Adjourned: Champions Trophy 2025 Fate Hangs in Balance

An ICC meeting concerning the 2025 Champions Trophy remains inconclusive, with India refusing to play in Pakistan and the hosts advocating for a local event. The forum was adjourned to Saturday, with hopes of finding a resolution that satisfies all parties, amid ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:06 IST
ICC Meeting Adjourned: Champions Trophy 2025 Fate Hangs in Balance
ICC Champions Trophy (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed its critical meeting on the 2025 Champions Trophy to Saturday. Discussions were held amidst tensions as India upheld its stance against playing in Pakistan, while the host nation insisted on conducting the tournament entirely on its soil.

Sources confirm that the meeting on Friday included all members, with Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, also slated to participate. The ICC aims to mediate between both cricket boards to ensure a harmonious decision for the next year's tournament.

Pakistan's Geo News reports that the ICC has urged finding an agreeable solution swiftly, drawing inputs from both PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Historical political strains and scheduling complexities add urgency to reaching an equitable consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024