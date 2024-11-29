India's Cricket Team Preps for Pink-Ball Test With Rising Star Harshit Rana

India's cricket team is gearing up for the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar offering insights into the preparation during a press conference. Nayar expressed significant enthusiasm about the journey and performance of debutant Harshit Rana, whose potent debut in Perth saw him claim four wickets, garnering attention and respect from both teammates and opponents alike.

Rana's standout moment came with a spectacular delivery that dismissed Travis Head in the first innings. This performance provides India significant momentum ahead of their clash with the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, a match seen as vital for strategy refinement and gaining crucial match practice before the second Test.

Further bolstering India's prospects, Nayar shared optimism about the return of key players Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for the upcoming match. Rohit's absence was due to family obligations while Gill had been recovering from a thumb injury. Moreover, head coach Gautam Gambhir is also expected to rejoin the team shortly, adding to the overall team morale. The crucial pink-ball Test in Adelaide is set for December 6, with subsequent matches in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney concluding the series in early January.

(With inputs from agencies.)