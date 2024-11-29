Left Menu

India Gears Up for Pink-Ball Test Series Against Australia

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar discusses India's strategy for the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia. Highlighting the role of key players like Jadeja and Ashwin, he shares how India's team dynamics focus on winning through adaptability and senior-junior synergy, amid a challenging series schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 20:11 IST
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  Australia
  • Australia

As India gets ready for their highly-anticipated pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar provided insights into the team's strategies and internal dynamics. The Test is slated to commence on December 6.

Nayar highlighted the importance of seasoned players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who were left out of the first Test owing to strategic team combinations. "Seniors like Jaddu (Jadeja) and Ash (Ashwin) understand the team's objectives, simplifying execution. This team-first ethos embraced by coaches and captains has inspired everyone. They aim to elevate younger players and foster a winning culture," Nayar stated during a press briefing.

He also shed light on the influence of spinners with the pink ball, affirming their pivotal role. "Spinners are crucial in pink-ball cricket. They are never out of the game, though tactics might shift. Pace and spin release might adapt. A top-notch spinner remains indispensable," he emphasized, advocating for skill and adaptability across varying conditions.

Before the Adelaide Test, India will face the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, granting them a chance to refine their strategies. Subsequent Tests will unfold at Brisbane's Gabba and Melbourne, culminating in the capital at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, concluding an enthralling series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

