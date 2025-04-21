Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute to Abhishek Nayar after Sudden Coaching Exit
India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed gratitude to his long-time friend Abhishek Nayar, who was recently removed as an assistant coach by the BCCI. Nayar, known for his coaching work with prominent players, returned to the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders after his departure from the national squad.
Rohit, who returned to form with an unbeaten score for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, shared a celebratory image on Instagram, tagging Nayar.
Despite the setback, Nayar has rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders, although his new position with the team hasn't been clarified yet.
