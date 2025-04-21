Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute to Abhishek Nayar after Sudden Coaching Exit

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma expressed gratitude to his long-time friend Abhishek Nayar, who was recently removed as an assistant coach by the BCCI. Nayar, known for his coaching work with prominent players, returned to the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders after his departure from the national squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:55 IST
Abhishek Nayar
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed gratitude to his long-time ally Abhishek Nayar, days after Nayar's removal from the national team's coaching staff by the BCCI.

Rohit, who returned to form with an unbeaten score for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, shared a celebratory image on Instagram, tagging Nayar.

Despite the setback, Nayar has rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders, although his new position with the team hasn't been clarified yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

