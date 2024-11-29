Left Menu

Gavin Larsen Bids Farewell to Warwickshire, Returns to New Zealand

Gavin Larsen steps down as Warwickshire's performance director to return to New Zealand for personal reasons after an 18-month tenure. Praised for his contributions, Larsen leaves a positive mark on the club, with Warwickshire now seeking to revamp its leadership for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:52 IST
Gavin Larsen (Photo: Warwickshire). Image Credit: ANI
Gavin Larsen, Warwickshire's performance director, will resign, announced the club on Friday. His 18-month tenure ends as he returns to New Zealand due to personal circumstances. Previously, Larsen served as a New Zealand selector for eight years.

Larsen, who played over 100 matches for New Zealand, leaves Warwickshire after 18 months at Edgbaston, citing personal reasons. The club's statement noted his return in early December, though he will remain in his role into the New Year to ensure a smooth transition.

"Being part of the Bears family has been a pleasure," Larsen expressed in a club statement, acknowledging the unexpected shortening of his stay. Stuart Cain, CEO, praised Larsen's cricket knowledge and commitment, asserting his welcome return at any time. Warwickshire aims to utilize this change to refresh its leadership team for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

