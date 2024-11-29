McLaren's Norris Takes Pole in Thrilling Qatar Sprint Battle
Lando Norris of McLaren clinched the pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint, narrowly edging out Mercedes' George Russell. McLaren is currently ahead of Ferrari by 24 points, with a potential constructors' title in sight. Ferrari's Sainz and Leclerc secured fourth and fifth, respectively.
- Country:
- Qatar
In a dramatic turn of events at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint, McLaren's Lando Norris seized pole position under the floodlights, posting a best lap time of one minute 21.012 seconds. The British driver narrowly beat Mercedes' George Russell, who managed a time just 0.063 seconds slower.
Russell's effort prevented a McLaren front row lockout, pushing Oscar Piastri, last year's sprint winner, to third place. The competition remains fierce as McLaren leads Ferrari by 24 points, with a potential constructors' title, their first since 1998, within reach.
Carlos Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc secured fourth and fifth spots for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen, the newly crowned four-time champion, qualified sixth. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took the seventh position, leaving Red Bull's Sergio Perez struggling at 16th.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Formula One's O2 Launch Tickets: Beware of Fraudulent Resales!
Russell's Vegas Triumph: A New Pole Position
Verstappen's Strategic Edge: Surprise Pole Position Battle in Las Vegas
Exciting Shifts in the World of Sports: From Formula One to Baseball Triumphs
George Russell Shines at Las Vegas Grand Prix: Mercedes Clinches Pole