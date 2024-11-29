Left Menu

McLaren's Norris Takes Pole in Thrilling Qatar Sprint Battle

Lando Norris of McLaren clinched the pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint, narrowly edging out Mercedes' George Russell. McLaren is currently ahead of Ferrari by 24 points, with a potential constructors' title in sight. Ferrari's Sainz and Leclerc secured fourth and fifth, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:59 IST
McLaren's Norris Takes Pole in Thrilling Qatar Sprint Battle
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a dramatic turn of events at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint, McLaren's Lando Norris seized pole position under the floodlights, posting a best lap time of one minute 21.012 seconds. The British driver narrowly beat Mercedes' George Russell, who managed a time just 0.063 seconds slower.

Russell's effort prevented a McLaren front row lockout, pushing Oscar Piastri, last year's sprint winner, to third place. The competition remains fierce as McLaren leads Ferrari by 24 points, with a potential constructors' title, their first since 1998, within reach.

Carlos Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc secured fourth and fifth spots for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen, the newly crowned four-time champion, qualified sixth. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took the seventh position, leaving Red Bull's Sergio Perez struggling at 16th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024