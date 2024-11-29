McLaren's Norris Takes Pole in Thrilling Qatar Sprint Battle

In a dramatic turn of events at the Qatar Grand Prix sprint, McLaren's Lando Norris seized pole position under the floodlights, posting a best lap time of one minute 21.012 seconds. The British driver narrowly beat Mercedes' George Russell, who managed a time just 0.063 seconds slower.

Russell's effort prevented a McLaren front row lockout, pushing Oscar Piastri, last year's sprint winner, to third place. The competition remains fierce as McLaren leads Ferrari by 24 points, with a potential constructors' title, their first since 1998, within reach.

Carlos Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc secured fourth and fifth spots for Ferrari, while Max Verstappen, the newly crowned four-time champion, qualified sixth. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took the seventh position, leaving Red Bull's Sergio Perez struggling at 16th.

(With inputs from agencies.)