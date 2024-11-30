Left Menu

Leicester City Names Ruud van Nistelrooy as New Manager

Leicester City has appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager until June 2027. The decision follows the sacking of Steve Cooper, with Leicester struggling just above relegation. Van Nistelrooy, former interim manager at Manchester United, brings experience and previous success from PSV Eindhoven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 01:29 IST
Ruud van Nistelrooy

Leicester City Football Club has officially confirmed the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, with a contract lasting until June 2027.

This strategic move follows the dismissal of Steve Cooper, under whose leadership Leicester found themselves perilously close to the relegation zone, merely two points clear.

Van Nistelrooy previously served as Manchester United's interim manager, and Leicester is keen to leverage his experience and past success, notably with PSV Eindhoven, to steer the team clear of their current struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

