Leicester City Names Ruud van Nistelrooy as New Manager

Leicester City Football Club has officially confirmed the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, with a contract lasting until June 2027.

This strategic move follows the dismissal of Steve Cooper, under whose leadership Leicester found themselves perilously close to the relegation zone, merely two points clear.

Van Nistelrooy previously served as Manchester United's interim manager, and Leicester is keen to leverage his experience and past success, notably with PSV Eindhoven, to steer the team clear of their current struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)