Seagulls Soar to Second Despite Stalemate

On Friday, Brighton & Hove Albion managed to secure a point in a 1-1 draw against the Premier League's bottom dwellers, Southampton. The Seagulls took an initial lead courtesy of Kaoru Mitoma's disciplined header from a Tariq Lamptey cross. The goal came after Southampton's goalkeeper, Joe Lumley, conceded in his debut.

Southampton found their stride in the second half, leveling the score in the 59th minute. Midfielder Flynn Downes capitalized on a rebound after an Adam Armstrong effort was twice denied, ensuring the Saints shared the points. Their perseverance was evident when Cameron Archer's goal was ruled offside following a protracted VAR inspection.

Despite late-game pressure from the host team, Brighton could not net a decisive goal, moving up to 23 points in the league standings. They now stand eight points adrift of the leading Liverpool.

(With inputs from agencies.)