Lewis-Skelly's Remarkable Rise: Youngest England Goal Scorer

Myles Lewis-Skelly has made an impressive start in his international career for England, a fact that teammate Declan Rice acknowledged following the young player's historic goal during his senior debut.

The 18-year-old, who has emerged from the Arsenal academy, scored in the 20th minute against Albania, contributing to a 2-0 victory and marking his presence in England's World Cup qualifying journey.

England manager Thomas Tuchel and players like Rice emphasize Lewis-Skelly's confidence and unique character, both on and off the pitch, promising a bright future for the burgeoning football talent.

