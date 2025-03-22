Lewis-Skelly's Remarkable Rise: Youngest England Goal Scorer
Myles Lewis-Skelly, at just 18, made history by scoring on his senior debut for England. Praised by teammates and coach, Lewis-Skelly's journey from Arsenal academy to the national spotlight highlights his potential and fearless performances. His future looks promising with support from fellow players like Declan Rice.
Myles Lewis-Skelly has made an impressive start in his international career for England, a fact that teammate Declan Rice acknowledged following the young player's historic goal during his senior debut.
The 18-year-old, who has emerged from the Arsenal academy, scored in the 20th minute against Albania, contributing to a 2-0 victory and marking his presence in England's World Cup qualifying journey.
England manager Thomas Tuchel and players like Rice emphasize Lewis-Skelly's confidence and unique character, both on and off the pitch, promising a bright future for the burgeoning football talent.
