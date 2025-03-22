Left Menu

Lewis-Skelly's Remarkable Rise: Youngest England Goal Scorer

Myles Lewis-Skelly, at just 18, made history by scoring on his senior debut for England. Praised by teammates and coach, Lewis-Skelly's journey from Arsenal academy to the national spotlight highlights his potential and fearless performances. His future looks promising with support from fellow players like Declan Rice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:23 IST
Lewis-Skelly's Remarkable Rise: Youngest England Goal Scorer

Myles Lewis-Skelly has made an impressive start in his international career for England, a fact that teammate Declan Rice acknowledged following the young player's historic goal during his senior debut.

The 18-year-old, who has emerged from the Arsenal academy, scored in the 20th minute against Albania, contributing to a 2-0 victory and marking his presence in England's World Cup qualifying journey.

England manager Thomas Tuchel and players like Rice emphasize Lewis-Skelly's confidence and unique character, both on and off the pitch, promising a bright future for the burgeoning football talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025