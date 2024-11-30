Left Menu

Brighton's Rise Marred by Draw as Hurzeler Calls for Consistency

Brighton & Hove Albion rose to second in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw with Southampton. Coach Fabian Hurzeler expressed disappointment despite their position, urging his team to improve and be more consistent. The American coach stressed the focus on performance rather than early season results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brighton | Updated: 30-11-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 06:51 IST
Brighton's Rise Marred by Draw as Hurzeler Calls for Consistency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Brighton & Hove Albion ascended to second in the Premier League standings following a tense 1-1 draw with Southampton on Friday. Despite the favorable position, head coach Fabian Hurzeler expressed discontent, calling on his team to boost their consistency and performance.

Kaoru Mitoma's initial goal was counterbalanced by Flynn Downes' equalizer in the second half. The home crowd's frustration was further fueled by a controversial decision that negated Cameron Archer's apparent goal due to an offside ruling.

The young American coach, who started his tenure this July, began the season on a high note with significant victories against top teams like Manchester United and Manchester City. However, Hurzeler emphasized that Friday's game didn't reflect their desired style, insisting that the squad must focus on enhancing their displays moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024