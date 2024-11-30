Brighton's Rise Marred by Draw as Hurzeler Calls for Consistency

Brighton & Hove Albion ascended to second in the Premier League standings following a tense 1-1 draw with Southampton on Friday. Despite the favorable position, head coach Fabian Hurzeler expressed discontent, calling on his team to boost their consistency and performance.

Kaoru Mitoma's initial goal was counterbalanced by Flynn Downes' equalizer in the second half. The home crowd's frustration was further fueled by a controversial decision that negated Cameron Archer's apparent goal due to an offside ruling.

The young American coach, who started his tenure this July, began the season on a high note with significant victories against top teams like Manchester United and Manchester City. However, Hurzeler emphasized that Friday's game didn't reflect their desired style, insisting that the squad must focus on enhancing their displays moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)