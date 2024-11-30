Sports Headlines: Triumphs, Injuries, and Controversies

Shedeur Sanders of Colorado has been named the recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recognizing him as the nation's top quarterback. The honor brings Sanders a prestigious accolade in his football career, with the official ceremony set for next Friday in Baltimore.

In NFL news, Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is sidelined for the season with a torn ACL, suffered during a narrow victory over the Chicago Bears. The Lions face a challenging run, losing multiple key defenders to injuries, most notably their star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

On the NBA front, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $35,000 for an obscene gesture during a game against the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, Soccer coach John Herdman resigns from Toronto FC amid a scandal involving surreptitious surveillance allegations.

