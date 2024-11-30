Indian Cricket's Pink-Ball Conquest: Fast Bowlers Share Insights

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide on December 6, fast bowlers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal have shared their insights on bowling with the pink ball. Akash Deep emphasized the ball's unique traits compared to the red ball, noting its increased bounce and durability.

Akash Deep explained, "It's skidding, making it challenging for batters, with more bounce," in a video shared by BCCI. He added that the pink ball remains new longer, contrasting with the red ball which shows wear after 5-6 overs.

Yash Dayal, having bowled to Indian stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the nets, observed that the pink ball doesn't swing much. He stated, "You need to maintain a straight seam position, and pitching in the right areas might alter its direction." Entering this Test match, India carries the momentum from their victory in Perth, striving to overcome memories of their previous pink-ball defeat.

Insights from Akash Deep and Yash Dayal reveal strategic planning as the team prepares for pink-ball challenges and aims to sustain winning form in the series. India's first Test success, despite a modest batting start and bowling brilliance led by Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Harshit Rana, sets a confident foundation.

Crucial partnerships and formidable second-innings performances, including KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening stand and Virat Kohli's century, bolstered India's position, leaving Australia with a daunting target. At stumps, Australia faltered at 12/3, with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leading the charge.

Travis Head's spirited 89 and Mitchell Marsh's 47 offered resistance on Day 4, but India sealed a dominating 295-run victory. Bumrah claimed 'Player of the Match' honors, reflecting his eight-wicket haul and affirming India's successful strategy adaptation under his leadership.

