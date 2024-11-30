PV Sindhu Dominates to Reach Women's Singles Final at Syed Modi International

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu powered into the women's singles final at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament, defeating fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in a commanding straight-game victory.

In a semifinal match on Saturday, top seed Sindhu outplayed 17-year-old Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in just 36 minutes. Sindhu's dominance was evident as Hooda struggled to mount a challenge, committing a series of unforced errors.

Sindhu expressed satisfaction with her performance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining her game strategy from the outset. She praised Hooda as an emerging talent and shared insights into her preparation for the upcoming final against either Thailand's Lalinrat Chaiwan or China's Wu Luo Yu.

