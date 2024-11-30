Left Menu

PV Sindhu Dominates to Reach Women's Singles Final at Syed Modi International

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, advances to the women's singles final at the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament with a decisive victory over Unnati Hooda. Sindhu, set to compete for her third title, reflects on her recent performances and ongoing training regimen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:32 IST
PV Sindhu
  • Country:
  • India

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu powered into the women's singles final at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament, defeating fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in a commanding straight-game victory.

In a semifinal match on Saturday, top seed Sindhu outplayed 17-year-old Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in just 36 minutes. Sindhu's dominance was evident as Hooda struggled to mount a challenge, committing a series of unforced errors.

Sindhu expressed satisfaction with her performance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining her game strategy from the outset. She praised Hooda as an emerging talent and shared insights into her preparation for the upcoming final against either Thailand's Lalinrat Chaiwan or China's Wu Luo Yu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

