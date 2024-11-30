PV Sindhu Dominates to Reach Women's Singles Final at Syed Modi International
PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, advances to the women's singles final at the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament with a decisive victory over Unnati Hooda. Sindhu, set to compete for her third title, reflects on her recent performances and ongoing training regimen.
- Country:
- India
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu powered into the women's singles final at the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament, defeating fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in a commanding straight-game victory.
In a semifinal match on Saturday, top seed Sindhu outplayed 17-year-old Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in just 36 minutes. Sindhu's dominance was evident as Hooda struggled to mount a challenge, committing a series of unforced errors.
Sindhu expressed satisfaction with her performance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining her game strategy from the outset. She praised Hooda as an emerging talent and shared insights into her preparation for the upcoming final against either Thailand's Lalinrat Chaiwan or China's Wu Luo Yu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Epic Comebacks Propel Japan and Slovakia to Billie Jean King Cup Quarter-Finals
Governor Celebrates Heroism at Walong Day Finale
France and Italy Secure Quarterfinal Spots as England Gets Revenge in Nations League
Tim Southee Bids Farewell: A Cricketing Legend's Final Bow
Tim Southee Bids Farewell to Test Cricket with England Series Finale