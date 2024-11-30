Crucial Talks in Dubai Over Champions Trophy Hosting

In a pivotal meeting held in Dubai, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Emirates Cricket Board leader Mubashir Usmani deliberated over a hybrid hosting model for the Champions Trophy scheduled in February-March next year.

Naqvi assured Usmani of Pakistan's readiness to host the event, emphasizing that preparations were on track and security would be top-notch for participating teams. The International Cricket Council has pressed Pakistan to accept the hybrid model, as continued opposition could lead to exclusion from the event.

Despite receiving sympathy from ICC board members, Naqvi was urged to consider the hybrid solution, potentially moving some matches to the UAE due to India's security concerns.

