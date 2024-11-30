Crucial Talks in Dubai Over Champions Trophy Hosting
In Dubai, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and ECB head Mubashir Usmani discussed a hybrid hosting model for the upcoming Champions Trophy. While Naqvi assured Pakistan's preparedness, challenges arose due to India's refusal to travel, prompting ICC urging acceptance of the hybrid model for a successful event.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a pivotal meeting held in Dubai, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Emirates Cricket Board leader Mubashir Usmani deliberated over a hybrid hosting model for the Champions Trophy scheduled in February-March next year.
Naqvi assured Usmani of Pakistan's readiness to host the event, emphasizing that preparations were on track and security would be top-notch for participating teams. The International Cricket Council has pressed Pakistan to accept the hybrid model, as continued opposition could lead to exclusion from the event.
Despite receiving sympathy from ICC board members, Naqvi was urged to consider the hybrid solution, potentially moving some matches to the UAE due to India's security concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan to Kick Off ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tour Amid India's Uncertain Participation
ICC Halts Controversial Trophy Tour Amidst PoK Row
ICC Drops PoK Cities from Champions Trophy Tour
Controversy Over ICC Event in Disputed Kashmir Regions
Hardik Pandya Reclaims No.1 Spot in ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings