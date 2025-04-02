Defiance and Diplomacy: Netanyahu's Contentious Visit to Hungary Amid ICC Challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit Hungary this week, amid a contentious international arrest warrant for his role in the Gaza conflict. His four-day visit highlights the close bond between him and Hungary's nationalist leader, Viktor Orbán, who has criticized the International Criminal Court's involvement.

Orbán, known for his conservative-populist views, has pledged to ignore the ICC's warrant, viewing it as politically motivated interference. The warrant accuses Netanyahu and former ministers of war crimes, including using starvation as a warfare tactic. The visit showcases a shared politics approach, challenging international law and liberal democratic norms.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticized Netanyahu's invitation, urging Hungary to respect international laws. They argue that hosting him reflects defiance and potential erosion of judicial independence, spotlighting broader challenges to democratic governance in Hungary and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)