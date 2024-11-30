Left Menu

Triumph Over Tumor: Palak Kohli's Inspiring Para-Badminton Comeback

Indian para-badminton player Palak Kohli reflects on her journey back to the sport after being diagnosed with a bone tumor in 2022. Despite the odds, Kohli competed in the Paris Paralympics, underscoring her resilience and the support from the government and her team, charting a path for future achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:08 IST
Palak Kohli. (Photo - Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian para-badminton star Palak Kohli, who reached the quarterfinals at the Paris Paralympics, has opened up about her journey back to the sport following a bone tumor diagnosis last year. Despite significant health challenges, Kohli made a remarkable comeback, demonstrating resilience and determination.

In a conversation with ANI, Kohli shared her experiences at the Paris Paralympics and recounted the uncertainty following her diagnosis in June 2022. She praised the government's efforts to boost para-sports and revealed her future plans, including upcoming international tournaments and strategic training.

Despite her quarterfinal defeat to Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah, Kohli remains focused on future challenges. Her journey, marked by mental strength and supportive networks, highlights her remarkable achievements, such as winning a bronze at the World Para-Badminton Championships. Kohli commended India's record-breaking Paralympics performance and the support received from schemes like TOPS and Khelo India, underscoring her ambitious goals for future championships.

