South Africa Triumphs Over Sri Lanka to Climb WTC Ladder

South Africa has ascended to second place in the World Test Championship standings following a decisive 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test held in Durban. Marco Jansen emerged as the standout player for the Proteas, boasting remarkable match figures of 11/86, earning him the Player of the Match award.

This victory has allowed South Africa to surpass Australia in the rankings, moving them closer to qualifying for the WTC final scheduled for next year in London. The Proteas currently hold a points percentage of 59.26%, with five wins and three losses out of nine matches played.

Despite starting Day 4 at a challenging 103/5, Sri Lanka was unable to withstand South Africa's relentless bowling attack while chasing a daunting target of 516 runs. Although Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal managed a 95-run partnership, their efforts were not enough to avert defeat as South Africa's bowlers, including Keshav Maharaj and Gerald Coetzee, dismantled the remaining batting order.

(With inputs from agencies.)