Mohun Bagan Triumphs Over Chennaiyin FC with Cummings' Decisive Strike

Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged out Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, powered by Jason Cummings' spectacular goal in the ISL 2024-25. Chennaiyin created numerous opportunities, but Mohun Bagan's solid defense and Cummings' late brilliance secured the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:15 IST
Jason Cummings (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched a gritty 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday. The match's decisive moment came from a thunderous strike by Jason Cummings, effectively securing the home side's win despite Chennaiyin's persistent attempts.

The first half witnessed an engaging battle, with the Marina Machans pushing forward under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle. Before the match, Coyle emphasized his team's potential to triumph on grand stages. Players Lalrinliana Hnamte and Ryan Edwards were pivotal, creating significant goal-scoring opportunities in the 25th and 30th minutes, which were skillfully deflected by Mohun Bagan's stalwart defense.

The second half's initial minutes belonged to Chennaiyin FC as Wilmar Jordan Gil and Connor Shields dominated proceedings. Shields' crosses set up near-miss opportunities for Gil and Elsinho. However, the visiting side's misfires proved costly when, in the 86th minute, Greg Stewart's well-placed ball found Jason Cummings, who slotted home decisively, chalking up Stewart's fourth assist at home this season and fortifying Mohun Bagan's position.

Latest News

