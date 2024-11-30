Mikaela Shiffrin Eyes Historic 100th World Cup Win

American skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin is poised to clinch her 100th World Cup victory, as she leads the giant slalom event in Killington, Vermont. Shiffrin clocked an impressive 55.78 seconds, establishing a 0.32-second lead over Sweden's Sara Hector, with Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund trailing by 0.61 seconds.

Anticipation builds as the second and final slalom run is set for 1 p.m. ET, where Shiffrin might secure her milestone win. Even if she misses it, Shiffrin has another opportunity on Sunday in the slalom event, a discipline she's dominated in Killington for years.

The 29-year-old athlete began her season needing three wins to reach a century, having already stunned audiences with recent slalom victories in Finland and Austria. Shiffrin broke legendary skier Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 wins earlier this year, cementing her status as the most successful Alpine skier of all time.

