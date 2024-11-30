Last-Minute Heroics by Munoz Salvage Draw for Crystal Palace

In a dramatic turn of events, Crystal Palace midfielder Daniel Munoz was the savior of the day, stealing a draw from the jaws of defeat against Newcastle United with a last-ditch header on Saturday.

Newcastle took the lead in the Premier League clash when Anthony Gordon's free kick led to an own goal by home defender Mark Guehi. Palace, however, maintained their offensive pressure, with Munoz eventually seizing his moment in stoppage time.

Despite losing striker Alexander Isak to injury in the first half, Newcastle managed to hold Palace at bay until Munoz's late intervention shattered their hopes of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)