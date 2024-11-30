Left Menu

Last-Minute Heroics by Munoz Salvage Draw for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz scored a late header to secure a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The visitors had taken the lead with an own goal by Palace's Mark Guehi. Munoz's strike in stoppage time rescued a crucial point for his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:02 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Crystal Palace midfielder Daniel Munoz was the savior of the day, stealing a draw from the jaws of defeat against Newcastle United with a last-ditch header on Saturday.

Newcastle took the lead in the Premier League clash when Anthony Gordon's free kick led to an own goal by home defender Mark Guehi. Palace, however, maintained their offensive pressure, with Munoz eventually seizing his moment in stoppage time.

Despite losing striker Alexander Isak to injury in the first half, Newcastle managed to hold Palace at bay until Munoz's late intervention shattered their hopes of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

