Chris Wood's Decisive Penalty Elevates Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's New Zealand striker Chris Wood secured a vital 1-0 win against Ipswich Town with a decisive second-half penalty at the City Ground on Saturday, tying with Bryan Roy as the club's joint-top Premier League scorer.

Chris Wood's ninth goal this season came after Jota Silva was fouled, and despite a close call from Ipswich's Cameron Burgess, who saw his header cleared by Ola Aina, Forest deserved the win.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest climbed to sixth place, while Ipswich languishes in the relegation zone. Wood praised the team's defensive efforts, marking a return to winning after recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)