Left Menu

Chris Wood's Decisive Penalty Elevates Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood's second-half penalty gave Nottingham Forest a crucial 1-0 victory over Ipswich Town. This win sees Forest rise to sixth in the standings, with Wood becoming the joint-top Premier League scorer for the club. Despite Ipswich's efforts, Forest secured the win comfortably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:10 IST
Chris Wood's Decisive Penalty Elevates Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's New Zealand striker Chris Wood secured a vital 1-0 win against Ipswich Town with a decisive second-half penalty at the City Ground on Saturday, tying with Bryan Roy as the club's joint-top Premier League scorer.

Chris Wood's ninth goal this season came after Jota Silva was fouled, and despite a close call from Ipswich's Cameron Burgess, who saw his header cleared by Ola Aina, Forest deserved the win.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Forest climbed to sixth place, while Ipswich languishes in the relegation zone. Wood praised the team's defensive efforts, marking a return to winning after recent setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024