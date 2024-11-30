Munoz's Stoppage-Time Heroics Secure Palace Draw

Daniel Munoz's header in stoppage time proved crucial for Crystal Palace as they drew against Newcastle United. The visitors were previously leading due to an own goal by Mark Guehi during a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Newcastle seemed poised for victory despite not registering a single shot on target until Munoz rectified his earlier missed opportunity by scoring his inaugural goal for Palace, restoring parity in the match. The game was impacted by the early injury to Newcastle's Alexander Isak, who limped off after enduring hefty tackles.

When Anthony Gordon's free-kick maneuver led to Guehi's own goal, Newcastle briefly took the lead. However, Palace's resilience paid off as Munoz's decisive late strike helped them escape the relegation zone, leaving Newcastle to reflect on another missed opportunity to secure three points.

(With inputs from agencies.)