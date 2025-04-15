Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Edan Alexander's Hostage Situation Draws Global Attention

The armed wing of Hamas announced it lost contact with militants holding Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander as an Israeli army offensive hit Gaza. Hamas threatened hostages' families with dire outcomes, while efforts for a ceasefire and negotiations continue. Israel remains firm in its offensive until hostages are freed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:58 IST
hostage

The armed wing of Hamas revealed it had lost communication with a group of militants detaining Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander in Gaza following an Israeli military assault on the area. Spokesperson Abu Ubaida announced the development via Telegram, emphasizing the gravity of the situation surrounding the 21-year-old Jewish soldier from New Jersey.

Despite not disclosing Alexander's exact location in Gaza, Hamas issued a stark warning to hostages' families that their loved ones might return in coffins if Israeli military actions persist. The organization has previously blamed Israel for hostage casualties due to military operations while acknowledged in some instances guards acted independently.

Amid the tense atmosphere, proactive attempts to secure Alexander's freedom are ongoing. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized the hostage's release as a priority, and some family representatives suggested possibilities of a ceasefire leading to hostages' freedom. The impending Israeli military operations persist until the release of all captives, amidst Hamas's demand for a comprehensive peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

