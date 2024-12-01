Nuno Espirito Santo Praises Forest's Winning Spirit

In a crucial Premier League encounter, Nottingham Forest emerged victorious, defeating Ipswich Town 1-0 at the City Ground. Chris Wood's decisive penalty, which doubled as his ninth goal of the season, placed him as a joint top scorer for Forest alongside Bryan Roy.

Forest's manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance. "Seeing him break records is delightful," Nuno remarked, referring to Wood's achievement. He emphasized the importance of the win as a morale booster after Forest's previous losses to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Despite Ipswich giving a tough fight, manager Kieran McKenna acknowledged it was a game of fine margins, hinging on who scored first. Ipswich now faces Crystal Palace on Tuesday, seeking redemption in their forthcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)