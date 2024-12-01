Left Menu

Nuno Espirito Santo Praises Forest's Winning Spirit

Nottingham Forest secured a 1-0 victory against Ipswich Town in the Premier League. Chris Wood's penalty marked his 24th goal for the club, equalling a club record. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised the team's attitude as they bounced back from previous defeats, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus game by game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nottingham | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:20 IST
In a crucial Premier League encounter, Nottingham Forest emerged victorious, defeating Ipswich Town 1-0 at the City Ground. Chris Wood's decisive penalty, which doubled as his ninth goal of the season, placed him as a joint top scorer for Forest alongside Bryan Roy.

Forest's manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance. "Seeing him break records is delightful," Nuno remarked, referring to Wood's achievement. He emphasized the importance of the win as a morale booster after Forest's previous losses to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Despite Ipswich giving a tough fight, manager Kieran McKenna acknowledged it was a game of fine margins, hinging on who scored first. Ipswich now faces Crystal Palace on Tuesday, seeking redemption in their forthcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

