Mikaela Shiffrin's Unfinished Quest: Crash at Killington
Mikaela Shiffrin crashed during her second run while leading in a World Cup event at Killington. Despite a promising start, the American skier's fall kept her from achieving her 100th World Cup victory. Sara Hector won the race, with Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and Switzerland's Camille Rast completing the podium.
In a stunning turn of events at the Killington World Cup, Mikaela Shiffrin's pursuit of her 100th career victory ended abruptly after a crash in the giant slalom.
Leading the pack after the first run, Shiffrin appeared poised to secure a historic win. However, a sudden crash during her second run dashed her hopes, leaving spectators in disbelief.
Sweden's Sara Hector capitalized on the moment to claim victory, timing at one minute 53.08 seconds. Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic and Switzerland's Camille Rast followed in second and third, respectively.
