Arsenal's Resurgence: Back in Top Gear After Demolishing West Ham

Arsenal has regained momentum with a 5-2 victory over West Ham, climbing to second in the Premier League. Key players like Saka and Odegaard are pivotal in this revival, following a string of previous winless matches. Manager Arteta emphasizes maintaining this resurgent form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-12-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 03:37 IST
After a rocky patch, Arsenal has roared back to form, with manager Mikel Arteta encouraging the team to sustain their newfound momentum. A spectacular 5-2 victory over West Ham United has propelled Arsenal to second place in the Premier League standings, showing they've rediscovered their winning ways.

Key performances from Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, captain Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka, highlighted a dynamic first half at the London Stadium, securing Arsenal's position just six points behind Liverpool. Arteta praises his team's determination and recent victories, including significant wins over Nottingham Forest and Sporting in the Champions League.

Crucial to this resurgence has been the return of captain Odegaard and the outstanding form of Saka, who contributed significantly to Arsenal's fluid play. Arteta and his side remain optimistic and are poised to build on this week's success as they prepare to face Manchester United next in the Premier League.

