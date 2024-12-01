Left Menu

SA20: Rising Power in the World of Cricket Leagues

SA20 is establishing itself as the No. 2 cricket league globally, with better scheduling to avoid clashes with international matches. Introducing Indian player Dinesh Karthik, SA20 aims to work closely with Cricket South Africa and leverage learnings from IPL franchises to enhance its growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:50 IST
SA20: Rising Power in the World of Cricket Leagues
The SA20 cricket league is cementing its status as the world's second most prestigious T20 league, aiming to avoid scheduling conflicts with international cricket. This third installment will kick off shortly after the New Year's Test, introducing Indian player Dinesh Karthik, the league's newest star and ambassador.

Spearheaded by league commissioner Graeme Smith, SA20 has successfully drawn in six franchises from the Indian Premier League (IPL). With improved viewership and attendance, Smith describes the league's ambition to be realistic, acknowledging IPL's dominance but positioning SA20 as a formidable contender.

Smith emphasizes the importance of strategic collaboration with Cricket South Africa to prioritize player availability. Additionally, Karthik's participation illustrates the tournament's growing appeal, positioning SA20 as the preferred choice post-IPL. As cricket evolves, both Smith and Karthik note shifts in player development towards fast-paced formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

