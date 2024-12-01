Sports Shockers and Surprises: Key Updates

In a notable shift in college football, ESPN reports that Gus Malzahn is set to join Florida State's coaching staff as offensive coordinator. This move reunites Malzahn with coach Mike Norvell, following a reshuffle in the Seminoles' staff that saw Norvell step down as primary playcaller.

Meanwhile, women's basketball saw an unexpected turn as Utah triumphed over No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cayman Islands Classic. Gianna Kneepkens stood out with 16 points, supported by solid contributions from teammates Kennady McQueen and Matyson Wilke.

Elsewhere, the NBA highlighted Giannis Antetokounmpo's impressive triple-double for the Milwaukee Bucks, securing their sixth consecutive win, while the Charlotte Hornets announced LaMelo Ball's two-week absence due to a calf injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)