Left Menu

Sports Shockers and Surprises: Key Updates

Recent sports events include Gus Malzahn's move to Florida State, a major upset by Utah over Notre Dame in women's basketball, and a scuffle between Ohio State and Michigan players. NBA updates feature Giannis Antetokounmpo's standout performance, while the Charlotte Hornets face a setback with LaMelo Ball's injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:28 IST
Sports Shockers and Surprises: Key Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable shift in college football, ESPN reports that Gus Malzahn is set to join Florida State's coaching staff as offensive coordinator. This move reunites Malzahn with coach Mike Norvell, following a reshuffle in the Seminoles' staff that saw Norvell step down as primary playcaller.

Meanwhile, women's basketball saw an unexpected turn as Utah triumphed over No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cayman Islands Classic. Gianna Kneepkens stood out with 16 points, supported by solid contributions from teammates Kennady McQueen and Matyson Wilke.

Elsewhere, the NBA highlighted Giannis Antetokounmpo's impressive triple-double for the Milwaukee Bucks, securing their sixth consecutive win, while the Charlotte Hornets announced LaMelo Ball's two-week absence due to a calf injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024